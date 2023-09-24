For a short time it seemed as if the Biden government was getting the problem of illegal migration under control. But the latest figures from the southern border suggest that highs will soon return.

Joe Biden never tires of blaming Republicans for the American migration crisis. They had undermined the immigration system during Donald Trump’s presidency, he railed again last week. The Republicans continue to “undermine our security at the border and block bipartisan reform,” the American president continued. But the truth is that, with the exception of one brief episode, his administration has failed to bring the situation at the southern border of the United States under control over the past two years and eight months.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

On the contrary: The number of illegal border crossings in the first half of September suggests that there will be another peak this month, as was the case in May and December last year. In the first twenty days, the border police said they apprehended around 142,000 migrants at the border. At its peak in 2022 there were 220,000 for the entire month. This is a setback for Biden. In early summer it briefly looked as if a more restrictive migration policy would succeed in reducing the number of illegal immigrants. Instead, it is now not just Republicans who are criticizing him, but also politicians from his own party.