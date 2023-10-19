The US President had confirmed that this week he would ask Congress to approve an “unprecedented” aid package for Israel.

It is widely expected that Biden will ask Congress to quickly approve the supplemental spending bill, as Washington seeks to deal with the consequences of escalating tensions in the Middle East following the attack launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7.

The additional financing includes $60 billion for Ukraine, as the United States looks forward to continuing to support Ukraine in its confrontation with Russian military operations.

Informed sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Biden is considering submitting an additional funding request of about $100 billion, which includes defense aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan, in addition to funding for efforts to enhance security on the US border with Mexico..