WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include a “less bothersome” sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches, said his doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor this Saturday.

Biden’s lungs remain clear and his oxygen saturation “remains excellent in room air,” the doctor said.

Biden, 79, tested positive for Covid on Thursday when the White House said he was experiencing mild symptoms. His diagnosis came as a highly contagious subvariant of the coronavirus spurs a new wave of cases in the United States.

Biden likely has this BA5 variant, O’Connor said.

“The president continues to tolerate the treatment well. We will continue with Paxlovid as planned,” he said, referring to the Pfizer antiviral drug the president is taking.

The White House sought to emphasize Biden’s ability to cope with his illness. On Thursday, it released a video of the president reassuring Americans that he was okay, and on Friday, he participated in virtual meetings with White House officials.

His calendar did not show presidential events over the weekend. The president’s wife, First Lady Jill Biden, is at the family home in Wilmington, Delaware.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason)