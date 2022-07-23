Big beasts | The Suurpetokeskus of Kuusamo euthanized the bear in poor condition by order of the authorities

The Regional Administrative Agency of Northern Finland obliged the Suurpetokeskus to euthanize the Vyöti bear suffering from arthritis and weak teeth. According to the center’s zookeeper, the bear was euthanized this week.

One Kuusamo Suurpetokeskus’ bears have been euthanized due to the decision of the regional administrative agency.

At the beginning of July, the Regional Administration Office ordered Suurpetokeskus to euthanize the Vyöti bear because, according to veterinarians, the bear’s teeth were in poor condition, and the animal was moving poorly.

The Regional Administrative Agency of Northern Finland made an unannounced inspection of the center at the end of June. During the inspection, the veterinarians estimated that the bear’s bad teeth and its possible arthritis caused it pain and suffering. The best option was to euthanize the Vyöti bear, vets assessed.

According to the Regional Administration Office’s decision, the Suurpetokeskus had to close Vöti by Tuesday, July 19.

Suurpetokeskus zookeeper and project manager Pasi Jäntti tells STT that Vyöti was terminated in accordance with the order on Tuesday.

Veterinarians also ordered Suurpetokeskus to check the health of the other animals and especially the dental health by an expert veterinarian by the end of August.

According to the veterinarians, the teeth of the bear named Nätti in particular were in bad condition, and the Suurpetokeskus must check its teeth under anesthesia.

Jäntti says that the dental check-ups are done according to the experts’ schedules.

Authorities especially this year, have intervened in the operation of Kuusamo Suurpetokeskus and demanded improvements. The problems began to become public in April after two of the center’s bears escaped. One of them attacked the director of the center Sulo of Karjalainen attack.

The Regional Administrative Agency of Northern Finland has since demanded that the Kuusamo Suurpetokeskus correct the detected deficiencies, and the agency has considered revoking the center’s zoo permit.

In the inspection carried out in June, the authorities assessed that improvements had been made for the welfare of the animals. Among other things, the center’s enclosures had been improved, and stimulation had been added to the animals.

The agency still demanded improvements from Suurpetokeskus by the end of August, after which it has announced that it will assess whether the center can continue to operate.

Suurpetokeskus is currently closed to the public.

“The opening of the center is up to the attending veterinarians,” says Jäntti, who was contacted early Saturday evening.

In June, the Oulu Police Department also launched a preliminary investigation into Suurpetokesku’s animal husbandry. Director of Investigation, Criminal District Commissioner Janne Koskela told STT at the time that the subject of the investigation is a gross animal protection crime.