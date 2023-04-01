Shocking images of tornado that hit Arkansas, United States

A new tornado hit the United States, a country that is recovering from the disasters caused by a series of these natural phenomena -about 10- that hit the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, causing 26 dead and dozens injured.

On this occasion he passed through the state of Arkansas.

Live drone footage of damage from tornado going through Little Rock area. It’s still on the ground heading towards Jacksonville, AR. pic.twitter.com/unuQBLeKQV — Darth Crypto aKa Jesse Feinberg aced his LSATS (@DefNotDarth) March 31, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, It passed through the town of Little Rock, injuring people, felling trees and destroying houses.

“The tornado is part of a complex and dangerous storm system that has begun to batter the Upper Midwest and South, forecasters said. A tornado watch was also in effect for parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri.” The New York Times.

(Keep reading: Imputation against Trump: shielding New York and Washington from possible protests).

Indeed, the images show the tornado sweeping through highways and neighborhoods, leaving debris behind.

Meteorologists have followed the course and declared an emergency in nearby places, such as Sherwood and Jacksonvillewhere power cuts are already reported.

More news

Daisy Contreras

Writing LATEST NEWS