Saturday, April 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shocking images of tornado that hit Arkansas, United States

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2023
in World
0
Shocking images of tornado that hit Arkansas, United States


close

Tornadoes in Arkansas

Some people have shared videos of the tornado.

Photo:

Twitter: @Stormwatcher771 / @_spcanady

Some people have shared videos of the tornado.

Weather services alerted Jacksonville and other nearby towns.

A new tornado hit the United States, a country that is recovering from the disasters caused by a series of these natural phenomena -about 10- that hit the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, causing 26 dead and dozens injured.

See also  Alavés vs Barcelona: live, minute by minute

On this occasion he passed through the state of Arkansas.

According to the National Weather Service, It passed through the town of Little Rock, injuring people, felling trees and destroying houses.

“The tornado is part of a complex and dangerous storm system that has begun to batter the Upper Midwest and South, forecasters said. A tornado watch was also in effect for parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri.” The New York Times.

(Keep reading: Imputation against Trump: shielding New York and Washington from possible protests).

Indeed, the images show the tornado sweeping through highways and neighborhoods, leaving debris behind.

Meteorologists have followed the course and declared an emergency in nearby places, such as Sherwood and Jacksonvillewhere power cuts are already reported.

See also  The three battles of Facundo Molares, the former Argentine FARC guerrilla

More news

Daisy Contreras
Writing LATEST NEWS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Shocking #images #tornado #hit #Arkansas #United #States

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
FC Barcelona confirms change of stadium: will not play at the Camp Nou

FC Barcelona confirms change of stadium: will not play at the Camp Nou

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result