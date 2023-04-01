Shocking images of tornado that hit Arkansas, United States

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Some people have shared videos of the tornado.
Twitter: @Stormwatcher771 / @_spcanady
Some people have shared videos of the tornado.
Weather services alerted Jacksonville and other nearby towns.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A new tornado hit the United States, a country that is recovering from the disasters caused by a series of these natural phenomena -about 10- that hit the states of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, causing 26 dead and dozens injured.
On this occasion he passed through the state of Arkansas.
Live drone footage of damage from tornado going through Little Rock area. It’s still on the ground heading towards Jacksonville, AR. pic.twitter.com/unuQBLeKQV
— Darth Crypto aKa Jesse Feinberg aced his LSATS (@DefNotDarth) March 31, 2023
According to the National Weather Service, It passed through the town of Little Rock, injuring people, felling trees and destroying houses.
“The tornado is part of a complex and dangerous storm system that has begun to batter the Upper Midwest and South, forecasters said. A tornado watch was also in effect for parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri.” The New York Times.
(Keep reading: Imputation against Trump: shielding New York and Washington from possible protests).
Indeed, the images show the tornado sweeping through highways and neighborhoods, leaving debris behind.
Meteorologists have followed the course and declared an emergency in nearby places, such as Sherwood and Jacksonvillewhere power cuts are already reported.
More news
Daisy Contreras
Writing LATEST NEWS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Shocking #images #tornado #hit #Arkansas #United #States
Leave a Reply