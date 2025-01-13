01/13/2025



Updated at 09:29h.





The American president, Joe Biden, stated this Sunday that the decision announced by the owner of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, to replace Facebook’s verification department with community notes moderated by the company is “truly shameful.”

«The idea of ​​abandoning verification and not reporting discrimination, I think is contrary to American justice. Telling the truth is important,” Biden said during a conference call with the press.

«I don’t know what that’s all about. It is totally opposite to the concept of the United States. We want to tell the truth. “That a billionaire can buy something and say that he is not going to verify it, that millions of people read it… I think it is truly shameful,” he insisted.

The decision announced by Zuckerberg affects Facebook, but also Instagram and Threads, in a measure justified to “prioritize discourse,” according to Zuckerberg. “We are going to return to our roots and focus on reducing errors, simplifying our policies and restoring freedom of expression on our platforms,” ​​he argued.









Zuckerberg himself has expressed his intention to align himself with the policies of the new American president, Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20. That is why he has announced financial contributions to Trump’s inauguration fund and has denounced pressure from Biden for Facebook to remove certain content related to COVID-19.

«Biden’s people called our team and yelled and cursed at them. It got to the point where we were like, ‘No, I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to take back things that are true. It’s ridiculous,’” Zuckerberg said. Facebook “sometimes” bowed to the Biden Administration’s requests, he explained.

In addition, Meta has announced the cancellation of its diversity, equity and inclusion program and other related initiatives due to the evolution of the “legal and political landscape” in the United States, following in the wake of other large companies such as Walmart or Ford.