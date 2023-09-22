Biden announced the arrival of the first Abrams tank in Ukraine next week

US President Joe Biden said Ukraine will receive a delivery of American Abrams tanks next week. His words lead RIA News.

Following negotiations with Vladimir Zelensky at the White House, Biden confirmed the imminent arrival of Abrams tanks in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Biden also assured Zelensky of the United States’ determination to ensure continued support for Kyiv. According to the American leader, the G7 states, together with other countries, have begun to develop long-term commitments to Ukraine on security issues.

Earlier, the Pentagon revealed the delivery date of Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Department spokesman Patrick Ryder said that this will happen “in the coming days and weeks.” Previously, the United States promised to transfer to Ukraine a battalion set of Abrams tanks consisting of 31 units.