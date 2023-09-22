A few months ago during a Capcom showcase it was confirmed Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogya collection of games that brings together those of the franchise that only came in digital format for Nintendo 3DS. But now they will have a retreat in the style of phoenix Wright to add more followers around the world.

The only thing that was mentioned to us at the time was about its existence, but within the framework of the Tokyo Game Show A new trailer has been released that tells us again that we will be able to play Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice in a single package.

Here you can see it:

As for the release date, it will be next January 25, 2024 when users will be able to enjoy these games that at least for this moment are only confirmed in digital format. The confirmed platforms are Ps4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. It should be remembered that the first trilogy is also going to reach Xbox.

It is worth mentioning that these games will have a series of interesting additions such as an art gallery, music and sketches of their creation in their original season. Likewise, there will be changes to adjust to the screens and to deal with the absence of the touch screen. The launch price will be about $50 USD.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: I have never tried this franchise so we will have to wait a bit for it to go on sale. In the meantime I will be trying the first trilogy, which they say is the most iconic.