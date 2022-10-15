The captured major confessed to the looting of the Ukrainian military in Mariupol in the symbols of the Russian Armed Forces

The Ukrainian military in Mariupol were engaged in looting, using the symbols of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces), said Major Nikolai Mishchenko, the deputy commander of the first separate battalion of the Ukrainian Marine Corps, who was imprisoned, writes. RIA News.

According to him, his battalion was at the Ilyich Plant. The military made sorties into the city. “These were groups of 10-12 people who put on white ribbons, imitating the enemy, roughly speaking, and went out with the aim of destabilizing, as I understand it, intelligence data, destabilizing the general situation,” he said.

The captured fighter clarified that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) wanted to panic the civilian population and carried out marauding actions. The military brought food and cigarettes back, which were not available at the factories where they were based.

In May, a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who laid down his arms spoke about looting in the ranks of the Ukrainian army. According to him, the troops ravaged the dachas of civilians, dismantling them for building materials.