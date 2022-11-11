Biden said that to end the conflict in Ukraine, Russia must withdraw its troops

The White House said that US President Joe Biden, on the eve of his foreign tour, spoke about the situation in Ukraine and called a condition that must be met in order for the parties to the conflict to be able to agree on peace. According to him, for this, Russia must withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine. TASS.

I don’t think the conflict will be resolved until [президент РФ Владимир] Putin will not withdraw [силы] from Ukraine Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

western look

Belgian senator Alain Deteks said that Europe can no longer be led by the war-mongering US and suggested reconsidering policy towards Russia and Ukraine. According to him, it is in the interests of Europe now to abandon the hard line that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky adheres to. The politician invited the European Union to agree with Moscow on the division of Ukraine and called for diplomatic steps.

Maxim Buyakevich, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the OSCE, noted that a number of Western countries do not want to resolve the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy. He said that among the various forces in the European Union, there is “more and more common sense about how much frenzied Russophobia is costing Europe.” At a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, he accused NATO of unwillingness to end the crisis in Ukraine with diplomacy.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, in turn, said that the Nordic states will continue to provide assistance to Kyiv until Russian troops leave the territory of Ukraine. He specified that Western countries remain committed to maintaining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Kyiv’s opinion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who announced in September that Kyiv was refusing to negotiate with Moscow, said that in fact the possibility of the parties to sit down at the negotiating table remains.

I didn't close the door. I said, we will be ready to talk with Russia, but with another Russia – one that will be truly ready for peace Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

At the same time, Taras Kachka, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, stressed that Moscow could win the confrontation with Kyiv if Ukraine loses assistance from the United States, Europe and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He clarified that without their support, the Ukrainian economy would collapse, which would mean an unconditional victory for Russia.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, in turn, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could be strengthened after a pause in hostilities in the winter due to the training of fighters in the UK. He explained that the Ukrainian army will be replenished with thousands of soldiers.