US President Joe Biden delivers a speech on the one-year anniversary of the invasion of the US Capitol, January 6| Photo: EFE/EPA/Drew Angerer

On the one-year anniversary of the US Capitol invasion, President Joe Biden raised the bar and held his predecessor, Donald Trump, responsible for the events that took place in the US capital on January 6, 2021 and accused him of promoting lies about the results. of the presidential election.

Biden even accused Trump of carrying out an “undemocratic” and “anti-American” attack on the electoral system, saying the former president and his allies had put “a dagger in the throat of American democracy”.

“For the first time in our history, a president not only lost an election, he tried to prevent a peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob stormed the Capitol,” Biden said at the beginning of his address to the American people on Thursday.

Biden and his deputy, Kamala Harris, spoke at the National Statuary Hall, near the roundabout of US Congressional headquarters that was invaded by Trump supporters as congressmen certified Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The current US president accused Trump of “creating and spreading a web of lies” about the 2020 elections.

“He did this because he values ​​power more than principle, because he sees his own interests as more important than his country’s. Because his bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy and our constitution.” .

Biden continued the harsh speech against Trump, saying the Republican “cannot accept defeat, even as 93 US senators, his own attorney general, his own vice president, governors and state officials in every disputed state said: he lost”.

“He’s not just the former president,” Biden said of Trump. “He is the former president defeated, by more than 7 million of his votes, in a completely free and fair election. There is simply zero evidence that the election results were inaccurate,” he said, adding that the former president and his colleagues supporters “never managed to explain” why they accept the other results of the November 3, 2020 elections, when governors, senators and representatives of the House were also chosen.

Much of the US population believes Trump’s allegations that the election was stolen, as one indicates. search of the Axios-Momentive, released on Wednesday, the one-year anniversary of the invasion of Capitol Hill. According to the poll, more than 40% of Americans still do not believe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, while 55% of the population recognizes the Democrat as legitimately elected.