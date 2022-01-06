Konami announced the launch of a line of NFT of Castlevania, with which it will begin its foray into the criticized monetization system.

In total, it will launch 14 pieces of art belonging to the famous IP, which will be auctioned through the platform Opensea.

According to a statement posted on the study’s page, the collection, called ‘Konami Memorial NFT’, begins an activity that the company will continue to explore in the future.

Those who decide to buy any of these limited NFTs will also have the right to put their nickname on the memorial page of Konami, although only for a limited time.

According to the statement, these will remain from mid-February 2022 to December 311 of the same year, although the date may be modified.

Konami is measuring the terrain of NFTs

Of course, those responsible for this campaign know that they are entering a swampy terrain, and the proof of this is that they promised to be attentive to the opinions of the community.

Image: Konami.

The funny thing is that they always set out to listen to their followers once the sales are made, not before, which leaves out much of their feeling.

With this initiative, Konami joins developer companies such as Ubisoft and Sega, who confirmed their participation in the NFT market.

We will see if more companies will join in the coming months, although several have already painted their line regarding joining.

Phil Spencer, the leader of Xbox, assured that there is too much speculation around the subject, so they do not want that type of content within their platform.

Steam it also made its move by banning NFT trading securities, so the battle is just beginning.

