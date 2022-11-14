Monday, November 14, 2022
Biden and Xi, face to face: this was the historic meeting of both leaders

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2022
in World
Biden and Xi

Photo of the meeting between the leaders this Monday.

Photo of the meeting between the leaders this Monday.

The meeting took place on the Indonesian island of Bali a day before the G20 summit begins.

The American President, Joe Bidenand its Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinpingended their first meeting as heads of state on Monday after about three hours of talks.

The meeting took place on the Indonesian island of Bali a day before the G20 summit begins and The content of the meeting is not yet known, although Biden plans to offer a press conference to give details.

The bilateral meeting took place at a time of tension aggravated by the differences between Washington and Beijing over the war in Ukraine or, more recently, by the Taiwan Strait crisis and the restrictions imposed by Washington on the export of semiconductor production equipment. to China.

(News in development. Expansion shortly)

EFE

