Does Russia have to return to the negotiating table after its defeat in Kherson? The G20 summit would be the perfect situation for talks, but Putin is playing truant. All information in the news ticker.

Updated November 14, 14:28: Sergei Lavrov causes a stir with his clothes. Current photos show him shortly before the start of the G20 summit in a T-shirt with the words “Basquiat”. The works of the US graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat fetch millions at auction and hang in the most important museums in the world. Basquiat died of a heroin overdose at the age of 27. “What does Lavrov want to imply by that?” asks the Ukrainian portal, among others Nexta:

Putin’s Russia a “terrorist state” – EU parliamentarians plan pithy decision

Update from November 14, 1:13 p.m.: The Group of the European People’s Party (EPP) in the European Parliament does not believe in Russia’s participation in the G20 summit in Bali (here you can find the latest coverage). “We let one of the leaders of a terrorist state take part in the discussion about the future of the world on an equal footing – that means allowing Lavrov to sit at the table with the other G20 leaders. This is unacceptable. We should never negotiate with terrorists,” said Rasa Juknevičienė, EPP Group Vice-President for Foreign Affairs from Lithuania.

“The European Parliament is open about this and we will vote on a resolution in plenary next week to designate the Russian Federation as a terrorist state,” stressed Juknevičienė.

According to the EPP group in the European Parliament, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko should be labeled as war criminals. © Sergei Chirikov/EPA/AP/dpa

Vladimir Putin and those who support him in the Ukraine war, including Alexander Lukashenko, should be labeled war criminals, according to the EPP Group. In addition, legal action should be taken under international law to investigate and prosecute acts that legally qualify as war crimes.

Misconduct in Kherson: Ukraine withdraws accreditation from press representatives

Update from November 14, 10:38 am: According to the Ukrainian military, it has withdrawn the accreditation of several Western journalists after their reporting from the recently recaptured Cherson region. “Recently, some media representatives have ignored the existing bans and warnings and started reporting from Kherson without the consent of the commanders and responsible PR departments of the military, even before the stabilization measures were completed,” the general staff justified the coercive measure on Facebook on Monday.

The entry does not indicate which journalists are affected. According to media reports, however, at least six correspondents from the television channels CNN and Sky News have lost their accreditation.

The Ukrainian General Staff has withdrawn accreditation from six members of the press for alleged misconduct in Kherson. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

After the Russian troops withdrew, the Ukrainian military moved slowly into the areas out of caution. President Selenskyj named demining in Cherson and the surrounding area as one of the most important immediate measures.

British Prime Minister Sunak: Calls Russia a rogue state

Update from November 14, 9:01 am: Shortly before the start of the G20 summit, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine. “The man responsible for so much bloodshed in Ukraine and economic turmoil around the world will not be there to confront his peers,” Sunak wrote in an op-ed for the newspaper DailyTelegraph (Monday).

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attacks Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. © Daniel Leal/AFP

“We will not allow our economic future to be taken hostage by the actions of a rogue state – and neither will our allies,” emphasized the head of government.

Putin is probably skipping the G20 summit: Chancellor Scholz expresses suspicion – Lavrov is probably representing the Kremlin boss

Update from November 14, 6:32 a.m.: Putin is skipping the G20 summit in Bali and instead has his Foreign Minister Lavrov represent him. “It would have been good if President Putin had gone to the G20 summit,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi. “But then he would have had to face all the questions and all the criticism that has been formulated by many countries around the world. That’s probably why he’s not here.” It currently looks as if Foreign Minister Lavrov will represent Putin at the G20 summit.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj encourages – “We all feel how our victory is approaching”

Update from November 13, 10:12 p.m.: Despite the ongoing Russian attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy encouraged his compatriots: “We all feel our victory approaching,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video message on Sunday evening. “There are always people who fight and work for our victory.” Zelenskyj thanked the soldiers, doctors and diplomats who have been on duty in Ukraine around the clock for more than 260 days since the start of the Russian war of aggression.

London sees Putin’s next “cannon fodder”: “History teaches that”

Update from November 13, 5:55 p.m: In view of the jubilant scenes after the liberation of the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson, Great Britain urges caution. “History teaches that Russia can be very brutal against its own people,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Sunday. “If they need more cannon fodder, they will get it,” he said, referring to the recent mobilization in Russia. He also referred to the planned military exercises at Russian schools. “That’s the nature of the regime we’re dealing with.”

The recapture of Kherson shows Ukraine’s extraordinary capabilities and raises questions for the people of Russia as to whether the war is worth all the hardships and sacrifices. Wallace said it was entirely up to Ukraine whether it wanted to start negotiations. “First of all, we shouldn’t be grateful when a thief returns stolen goods – after all, that’s what Russia did.”

Now Russia will announce everywhere that one should be grateful for the withdrawal from the big city. “No, you shouldn’t, Russia shouldn’t have done that in February,” Wallace said, referring to the February 24 attack.

Ben Wallace, British Defense Secretary. © Mateusz Wlodarczyk/Imago Images

After illegal annexation: Russia simplified naturalization procedures for residents in Cherson and Zaporizhia

First report from November 13th: After the illegal annexation in September in the Cherson and Zaporizhia regions, Moscow introduced the ruble as a currency and encouraged the residents to have a Russian passport issued. Accelerated naturalization has been possible since 2019 for residents of the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which were also annexed. Apparently, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now looking for a way to take away the Russian passports of newly naturalized people if they express criticism.

Putin is apparently planning a new draft law to revoke people’s Russian passports

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly planning a new bill that would allow Moscow to strip people of their Russian passports for criticizing the war in Ukraine or “spread misinformation“. This comes from reports in the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Independent and the online newspaper Medusa from Sunday. The regulation applies to people who were not born in Russia and who had acquired Russian citizenship.

The Kremlin chief is apparently targeting Ukrainians who received Russian passports during the occupation. However, the law is only in the first reading and has not yet been passed, the media reports said.