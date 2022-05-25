The killing of 20 children, elementary school students in a remote Texas school, has caused a deep reaction in the White House. The current tenant of the seat of the United States government, Joe Biden, was already in charge of fighting with the all-powerful arms lobby in a country where it is so easy to buy an assault rifle. with the simple fact of presenting an identity card.

But both the Republican Party, the National Rifle Association, and the Supreme Court maintain that, above all else, there is the right of every citizen of the United States to remain armed. This is how it is consecrated, they maintain, by the second amendment to the Constitution, signed more than two centuries ago.

As Biden put it, “it is time to act.” “When, in God’s name, are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?” said the president of the United States in an appearance in which he assured that “he is sick and tired” that “beautiful, innocent and students second, third and fourth graders watch their friends die as if they were on a battlefield.

“Nearly ten years after Sandy Hook, and ten days after Buffalo, our country is paralyzed, not by fear, but by a gun lobby and a political party that has shown no willingness to act in any way that can help prevent these tragedies,” the president added.

During the Sandy Hook tragedy, Biden was Obama’s number two. That December 14, 2012, 20 children from a daycare center and six adults were murdered. The 20-year-old killer killed his mother first, then headed to the Connecticut State School.