US President Joe Biden addressed the Russians with the words “you are not our enemies.” His address was broadcast by the White House on its YouTube-channel.

He noted that the Russians should not be afraid of the United States, NATO or Ukraine. Biden also recalled that the peoples of Russia and Ukraine have a common history and should not unleash a “bloody” war.

“We do not threaten the Russians and do not want destabilization in Russia. I appeal to the citizens of Russia – you are not our enemies. And I do not believe that anyone wants a bloody and destructive war against Ukraine,” he said.

According to him, Russia has concentrated more than 150,000 troops on the borders with Ukraine, an invasion could occur despite the close ties between the two neighboring countries and their common history. He also added that 77 years ago, nations fought together to “end the worst war in history.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden announced that Russia had set February 16 as the day the “invasion” of Ukraine would begin. Later, the British newspaper The Sun, in its material, named the exact time and date of the alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine. A full-scale operation, according to the publication, should begin in the early morning (4:00 Moscow time, 3:00 Kyiv time) on February 16.