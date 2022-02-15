uS President Joe Biden has again threatened Russia in clear words if it invades Ukraine. “The world will not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction,” Biden said in an address in Washington on Tuesday. An invasion would prove to be a “self-inflicted wound” for Russia.

Biden once again reiterated the end of the controversial German-Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in this case. Then nothing will come of the pipeline, he said. The completed pipeline is intended to bring Russian gas to Germany while bypassing the Ukraine.

Sanctions would have consequences for US citizens

“This is about more than just Russia and Ukraine. It’s about standing up for what we believe in,” Biden said. The US government and its allies are ready to impose “huge” sanctions. “We will continue to conduct military exercises with our allies and partners to enhance defense readiness,” Trump said. Should Russia invade Ukraine, the US would increase its presence in NATO. In addition, Biden said generally: “The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with the full strength of American force.”

According to Biden, the sanctions and punitive measures announced against Moscow in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine would also have consequences for US citizens – for example higher fuel prices. “The American people understand that defending democracy and freedom is never without cost.” In that case, he was also determined to use all the means at his disposal to “provide relief at the gas station,” Biden promised. The US imports large quantities of crude oil from Russia. For Europe, Russia is very important as a natural gas producer. Biden’s government has made efforts to allow more LNG shipments to Europe in the event of a Russian supply failure.







At the same time, Biden campaigned for a diplomatic solution. “I believe there are real ways to address our respective security concerns.” Biden stressed, “The United States and NATO do not pose a threat to Russia. Ukraine does not threaten Russia.” Nor did the US seek to destabilize Russia . “To the citizens of Russia: you are not our enemy.”

At the same time, Biden underlined that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is still possible. Recent statements from Moscow that some troops would be withdrawn from the border with Ukraine have not yet been independently confirmed. US intelligence indicated that Russian forces remained in a “threatening position”.







“We are not looking for a direct confrontation with Russia,” Biden said. However, should Russia attack US citizens in Ukraine, the US would respond vigorously. The US President also warned the Russian government against “asymmetric” attacks on US and allied targets. As an example, he cited cyber attacks on companies or critical infrastructure. “We are prepared to respond.”