And according to the Spanish sports newspaper “AS”, a number of French national team players were infected with a mysterious and debilitating virus, similar to influenza.

According to “AS”, both Upamecano and Rabio are the ones who suffer the most from this virus, so that they were unable to play against the “Atlas Lions”, and Rabio was isolated in the team hotel in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The Spanish newspaper reported that the players were infected with the “camel influenza” virus, which is the common name for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome “MERS”.

“We are trying to be careful not to spread the disease,” Deschamps explained. “It is clear that the immune system of players infected with the virus suffers.”

What do we know about “Mers”?

A viral respiratory disease caused by the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).

A zoonotic virus that can be transmitted between animals and people, with camels as the main link between them.

The virus was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and since then there have been 2,600 laboratory-confirmed cases in humans, and nearly 1,000 deaths, worldwide.

It is possible to transmit the virus from one person to another, and studies have indicated that there is a risk of transmission through the air.

virus symptoms?

The most common symptoms include fever, sore throat, dry cough, and shortness of breath.

Patients may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, nausea, or diarrhea).

Some severe cases have led to other complications such as pneumonia.

Epidemiological characteristics of the virus