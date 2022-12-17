And according to the Spanish sports newspaper “AS”, a number of French national team players were infected with a mysterious and debilitating virus, similar to influenza.
According to “AS”, both Upamecano and Rabio are the ones who suffer the most from this virus, so that they were unable to play against the “Atlas Lions”, and Rabio was isolated in the team hotel in the Qatari capital, Doha.
The Spanish newspaper reported that the players were infected with the “camel influenza” virus, which is the common name for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome “MERS”.
“We are trying to be careful not to spread the disease,” Deschamps explained. “It is clear that the immune system of players infected with the virus suffers.”
What do we know about “Mers”?
- A viral respiratory disease caused by the Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV).
- A zoonotic virus that can be transmitted between animals and people, with camels as the main link between them.
- The virus was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012 and since then there have been 2,600 laboratory-confirmed cases in humans, and nearly 1,000 deaths, worldwide.
- It is possible to transmit the virus from one person to another, and studies have indicated that there is a risk of transmission through the air.
virus symptoms?
- The most common symptoms include fever, sore throat, dry cough, and shortness of breath.
- Patients may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms (abdominal pain, nausea, or diarrhea).
- Some severe cases have led to other complications such as pneumonia.
Epidemiological characteristics of the virus
- According to the World Health Organization, humans are infected with the “Mers-Cove” virus through direct or indirect contact with camels, which represent the natural host and animal source of infection with this virus.
- The virus has shown the ability to transmit between humans, and so far there have been cases of sporadic transmission of infection between humans among close contacts and in health care settings, knowing that transmission of infection between humans is limited in scope outside health care settings.
- Infections with the virus range from no symptoms (asymptomatic infection) or mild respiratory symptoms to severe acute respiratory illness and death.
- Severe disease can cause respiratory failure requiring mechanical ventilation and support in the intensive care unit.
- The virus causes more severe disease in the elderly, people with weakened immune systems, and those with comorbidities or chronic illnesses such as kidney disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, and diabetes.
- There is currently no specific vaccine or treatment available for the virus, although several vaccines and treatments for MERS-CoV are under development.
- Treatment of HIV is a supportive treatment that depends on the patient’s clinical condition and symptoms.
