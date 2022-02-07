Biathlon Mari Eder was shaking all over the icy evening in Zhangjiakou and was puzzled by what was happening.

Mari Eder was 32nd in the women’s 15 km race in demanding conditions.

ZHAnGJIAKOU.

Top level known to be a skier Mari Ederin the plane crashed in the 15-kilometer Olympic biathlon race in Zhangjiakou.

Eder’s upper body vibrated throughout the race as he gave interviews to reporters. One reason for the vibration was the rapid cooling of the weather at sunset.

In addition, Eder’s body got stuck in the middle of the race for some reason. The second half, he said, was really heavy and the good emotional state of the first half quickly changed to a bad one.

In a TV interview with Yle, Eder stated that it felt like someone had turned off the lights.

As the round of interviews continued, Eder’s essence was flattering, and it didn’t relax at least until he got out of the stadium and began to recover properly.

“It’s a little cold and somehow I got cramped. There is vibration in the muscles, ”Eder said.

“The final two [kolmen kilometrin] rounds were really difficult. ”

Eder was dissatisfied with his performance. He shot three fines in the race and was 32nd.

Eder missed the race winner in Germany Denise Herrmann four and a half minutes. The silver went to France Anais Chevalier-Bouchet. The third was Norway Marte Olsbu Röiseland.

Ederin the race was sticky on Zhangjiakou’s physically demanding track and wet weather. There were big differences on the track.

Eder found the reason for the slow performance mainly in himself.

“All tracks are suitable for an athlete in good condition.”

He did not look for an explanation for the misfeed in the weapon, even in the second berth, although time was running out to deal with it.

“It cost a lot of time, but nothing resolved it. In today’s circumstances, three fines are too much. ”

Eder believes that in the next race, skiing will be better again. He said the condition was on the rise before the Olympics.

Also in the mixed message, Eder belonged to the clearly better half in terms of skiing speed. So there should be no cause for concern for the finals.

Women During the 15 kilometers, the frost was just over ten degrees, the effect of which was increased by the line.

The race was held in the evening light from 5pm and the frost quickly intensified as the sun went down. There have been worse days during the Olympics due to frost.

In the cold, it is important to find the right balance for dressing. Clothing should not be too thick, but also not too thin.

The duration of the competition also makes it difficult to regulate the temperature.

“In a shorter race, the heat stays in the musculature better. Now it was hard, ”Eder said.

Finland represented for the first time at the Olympics Nastassia Kinnunen was 51st in the race with four passes, he also lamented the cold.

“As the sun went down, it immediately felt much colder. It was good in the highlands, but cold in the long slopes. ”