Benedikt Doll was unable to take advantage of his good starting position at the Biathlon World Cup in Oberhof and fell far behind after a botched prone shooting. After his sprint success the day before, the 33-year-old ended up in twelfth place in the pursuit on Saturday after a total of five penalties and a gap of 1:28.9 minutes. “It doesn't have much to do with bad luck. That was just maximum stupidity. I'm quite annoyed. “It was technically poorly done,” said Doll on ARD.

The Norwegians won among themselves. With the premiere winner Endre Strömsheim (two shooting errors), Sturla Holm Laegreid (two), Johannes Dale-Skjevdal (1), Tarjei Bö (3) and Johannes Thingnes Bö (4), five of them landed in the top five places.

In front of his home crowd, Johannes Kühn took eighth place as the best German. He made two mistakes at the shooting range. “It was good overall, but the others were just better,” said Kühn. From a German perspective, only Philipp Horn (3) and Roman Rees (2) improved in the hunt race and ended up in 13th and 14th place. Justus Strelow (1) crossed the finish line in 16th place. Philipp Nawrath also had problems at the shooting range. He missed six times and fell from eleventh place to 22nd.

Doll started the race together with Laegreid and the eventual winner, but then missed three targets in the first shooting. He also had to do two extra laps on the second insert. It was only thanks to a flawless standing stage that he worked his way forward again. In general, the German biathletes are weak in the pursuits this season; despite three sprint successes, there was only one podium place. Coach Uros Velepec seemed very dissatisfied.







On Sunday (11.30 a.m./ARD and Eurosport), the DSV men in the relay will be aiming for their third podium place in the third race of the winter, before they continue with the next team event at their home World Cup in Ruhpolding from Thursday.