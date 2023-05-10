Eurovision | In such ridiculous ways, Käärijä’s wisdom is misheard

Käärijä’s song is a real earworm, which has become a huge hit with children as well. However, the children have come up with new words for the song.

“Today a man rises, today a man rises”, is currently sung in the homes of several families with children.

Many children have been enthusiastic about Käärijä’s lullaby, but they have not always heard all the words correctly.

HS asked readers which versions Cha Cha Cha -song has been heard from children.

In the past, many dimensions of the text have been analyzed in his essay poet among other things Fairy tale Erra.

In the most common in the misinterpretation “the man rises” either “here” or “today”. In reality, the Wrapper’s version goes like this:

Cha, cha, cha, I’m not even a lazy man

I’m not, but today I’m that man, today I’m that man

The 6-year-old child of a mother from Järvenpäälä has interpreted other passages in his own way:

Still, I still have a serious target Marketti calls me when I’m not locked up anymore Cha, cha, cha, I’m not even a lazy man I’m not, but today a man will rise, today a man will rise

“And refuses to believe otherwise,” the mother writes.

As presented by the wrapper, the snippet goes like this:

A few piña coladas are already behind

Still, I still have a serious face plate, yeah, yeah, ye, ye, yeah

The evening is still young and time to undo

It’s time to destroy this icy outer shell

Parquet calls me when I’m no longer locked

Like Cha Cha Cha I’m coming

Second an ambiguous part in the song is the part where they sing “I’m holding on to drinking with both hands”. The children of several respondents hold on to the “chair”, which makes more sense in the children’s world.

The first child of a Tampere parent has turned the song’s message on its head:

“The first-born cries out in our yard: ‘Hold on to your worries with both hands!’ Correcting doesn’t help, the learned lyrics are tight. Well, sometimes human life is like that too”, the mother writes.

The second respondent’s child, a 7-year-old gymnast, is holding on to the “bar”. The third child had a very peculiar interpretation:

“Our three-year-old miss tries to go with her own little girl’s accent and tries to repeat the words of the song in that direction. Once in his version it was ‘I’ll hold on to whores with both hands like that’. Fortunately, we were at home and not in any public place.”

A woman from Lapinjärvi says that her 4-year-old child asked her to sing “the song where you hold hands”. Mom thought that was it My friend is like a wool sock – from a song called, and started singing. However, the performance was not valid.

“We had to get the one where the man is shirtless. It took me a while to realize that ‘hold the drink with both hands’ was somehow understood as holding hands,” the mother writes.

Others too there are numerous original interpretations.

For example: “I’m not a lazy wrapper in everyday life”, “I’m not a lazy boss in everyday life” (“I’m not lazy in everyday life, this man is lazy”) and “I’m pouring shampoo on myself” (“I’m pouring champagne on myself”).

Possibly the most unique version includes:

The other eye is already popping, I put on my boots, Here rises a man, Here rises a man

The part sung by the wrapper goes like this:

Cha, cha, cha, one eye is already squinting

And the talk gets bogged down as this other side gets the upper hand

Listen to Käärijä’s semi-final performance here:

Käärijä will perform at the Eurovision final on Saturday 13 May.