Teun Toebes (24) has been living in a nursing home with people with dementia for three years and is the author of the bestseller NursingHome, and care ethicist and HBO nurse. He traveled through eleven countries across four continents to investigate how we can create a better future for people with dementia and spoke about this with Minister Conny Helder, Minister for Long-term Care and Sport. “The examples of better care are already there. We just don’t apply it enough.”