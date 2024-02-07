Liverpool is preparing for a crucial confrontation against Burnley on matchday 24 of the Premier League. With Anfield as the stage next Saturday at 4:00 p.m., fans are eagerly awaiting the line-up that Klopp will deploy to secure the three points against an opponent who will seek to complicate things for the Reds.
BY: ALISSON– Alisson is now available after suffering a muscle injury that has kept him off the field for the last three games, and he will once again be the team's starter between the sticks.
RHP: ALEXANDER-ARNOLD– He will be Liverpool's right back. He is not going through his best moment as a net, but this year he seems to have taken a step forward. His speed, ability to overwhelm and solid performance in defensive tasks have made him a fundamental element. It is doubtful due to knee discomfort, we will see if he makes it to the duel
DFC: KONATE – The young player Konaté will be the starter in the center of the defense in place of Matip, who will be out for several months after suffering a knee injury.
DFC: VAN DIJK – It is a real wall in defense. The Dutch center back is known for his ability to nullify opposing forwards and his ability to play out from behind. His presence inspires confidence in the entire team.
LI: ANDY ROBERTSON: The Scot is still the owner of the right wing at Anfield. He was a starter in the last game and will be again against a Burnley team in the doldrums.
MC: ALEXIS MAC ALLISTER – The helm of the team in that center of the field. The talented Argentine midfielder has delayed his position in the team to get more involved in the creation of the game, and the truth is that he is performing at a very good level.
MC: CURTIS JONES – The English midfielder is little by little becoming an indisputable part of Klopp's plans. The young player shows great maturity, in addition to having a lot of quality and the ability to cover the field, which makes him a very complete player in that midfield.
MC: GRAVENBERCH – The midfield will be completed by Ryan Gravenberch. The 21-year-old player is playing his first season with Liverpool and is waiting for the moment to make his debut as a goalscorer in the Premier, since in the Europa League he already knows what it means to score.
ED: GAKPO – One of Liverpool's most lethal forwards. His scoring ability makes him a constant threat in attack. He doesn't usually start, but with Salah out he will gain prominence.
DC: DARWIN NÚÑEZ – His ability to keep the ball and create scoring opportunities is an exciting addition to the team's attack. He is in great shape and it is difficult for him to leave the starting lineup.
EI: LUIS DÍAZ – The Colombian winger is another outstanding player in Liverpool's attack. His speed and ability to outrun defenders, as well as his accuracy on shots, make him a valuable asset.
This is what Liverpool's formation would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Alisson
Defenses: Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson
Midfielders: Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch
Forwards: Gakpo, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz
