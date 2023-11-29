We know that Ubisoft is working on Beyond Good & Evil 2, and while this sequel seems like it’s light years away, audiences will have the chance to play the original adventure in the near future. According to a new leak, Beyond Good & Evil It will come to current consoles and PC to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Thanks to an early listing on the Microsoft Storethe existence of Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition. Although at the moment only Xbox and PC consoles are mentioned, thanks to the virtual store, it is very likely that it will also be available on PlayStation, and even on Nintendo Switch. This is the description:

“Enter the wonderful world of Hillys as action reporter Jade to investigate DomZ’s mysterious alien attacks alongside colorful characters like her adoptive uncle Pey’j and the brave Double H. Armed with her daï-jo and her trusty camera, Jade’s adventure will allow you to freely explore Hillys, combat creatures large and small, infiltrate dangerous areas, solve enigmatic puzzles, play addictive mini-games, compete with the best hovercraft pilots and take photographs of the whole experience.”

The updated version will have a resolution of 4K at 60 FPS with “improved graphics, controls and audio, along with new auto-save and cross-save features.” There will also be a new speedrun mode, as well as updated achievements and new rewards for players.

Unfortunately, At the moment there is no official information related to its release date. However, with The Game Awards just a week away, the possibility that in a few days all the details related to this version of the Ubisoft classic will be released is not ruled out.

For those who don’t remember, Beyond Good & Evil is an action-adventure video game developed and published by Ubisoft. The title originally hit the market in 2003 for PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube and PC. It was later re-released in HD for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2011.

The game was created by Michel Ancel, who is also known for his work on the Rayman series.. Beyond Good & Evil is often praised for its unique combination of action, exploration, and puzzles, as well as its compelling narrative and character development.

The story introduces us to Jade, a photojournalist and martial artist, as she investigates a government conspiracy on the planet Hillys. Despite receiving critical praise for its innovative gameplay and storytelling, This experience had commercial problems start. However, he won the hearts of fans over the years and is often considered one of the hidden gems of his era.

In this way, many were happy when Ubisoft confirmed that a sequel was already in development. However, this development has faced a number of problems and delays, including the departure of Ancel from the French company, and It is currently unknown what will happen to Beyond Good & Evil 2. However, it is likely that the Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition Relive the conversation about this new installment.

Now we just have to wait for its official reveal. On related topics, Beyond Good & Evil 2 Ubisoft’s most ambitious game. Likewise, the French company assures that this sequel is still in development.

Editor’s Note:

I never had a chance to play Beyond Good & Evil. I’ve heard a lot of positive things about this installment, and once this 20th anniversary version is available, it will undoubtedly give you a chance to learn a little more about this classic from the GameCube, PS2, and original Xbox era.

Via: Insider Gaming