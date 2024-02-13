Ankara expects that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey after the elections in both countries. A source stated this on February 13 “RIA News” in the administration of the head of the republic.

“The visit is being prepared, there are no specific dates yet. We expect that this will happen immediately after the election cycle in the two countries,” he said.

The presidential elections in the Russian Federation in 2024 will last three days, voting will take place from March 15 to 17. In Turkey, local government elections are scheduled for March 31.

Earlier, on February 8, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the date of Putin’s visit to Turkey has not been determined, preparations for it are underway. He clarified that as soon as the dates are agreed upon, taking into account the electoral cycle and the busy schedule of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin will announce it.

Two days earlier, Peskov said that during Putin’s visit to Turkey all aspects of economic relations between Moscow and Ankara would be discussed. He noted that the agenda included financial settlements between the two countries, the possible creation of a Russian-Turkish bank and a road map for a gas hub. Peskov recalled that Turkey is an important trade and economic partner of Russia.

Commenting on Putin’s upcoming trip, Apollinaria Avrutina, director of the Center for Research on Modern Turkey and Russian-Turkish Relations at St. Petersburg State University, pointed out that the expected meeting of the presidents of Russia and Turkey will be a logical continuation of the ongoing work between the offices of the leaders of the two states and will take place in the context of previous meetings.

The previous personal meeting between Putin and Erdogan took place last September in Sochi. They then discussed food issues, the creation of a gas hub, as well as economic cooperation between the two countries.