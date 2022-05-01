Possible spoilers for “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” have begun to emerge this Sunday, May 1 on social networks just a couple of days after its premiere. Social media is already being bombarded with leaked images and videos from the Marvel movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, and directed by Sam Raimi.

As has become customary for the great films of the superhero studio, the first leaks have been made present online. So now is the time to be careful.

On Twitter, the hashtags #DoctorStrange, #MultiverseOfMadness Y #ScarletWitch They are a worldwide trend due to the content that has been revealed.

The Scarlet Witch would unleash her full force against the Illuminati giving them a fatal fate in “Doctor Strange” 2, according to leaked video. Photo: Marvel

In the morning hours, a important video that shows Wanda Maximoff in front of other characters began to circulate on the network. In a short time, she became a trending topic.

Similarly, some images that appear to be screenshots from other videos they are also being shared by different users.

Captain Carter in “Doctor Strange” 2. Photo: Youtube/Marvel capture

For now, these contents have not been confirmed as true, but for some they look real enough, as scenarios that appear in the trailers are also shown.

Is about possible spoilers that confirm and rule out some of the most commented theories for months regarding the Marvel film.

Charles Xavier (Professor X) in “Doctor Strange” 2. Photo: Youtube/Marvel capture

The truth is that the only way to check if the material is true or not is to see the movie, which arrives this week.

“Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness” opens on May 5 in Latin America and on the 6th of the same month in the United States.