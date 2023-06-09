Surely, browsing the internet you have been able to see, on more than one occasion, different promotions in which the providers they promise that you can use their services for free for a stipulated time to find out about your service. However, on some occasions you may end up paying what was supposed to be free.

According to the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office, (Profeco) “What is given is well sold, if the person who receives it does not get abused”. Hence he published a series of Tips and factors that you should take into accountbefore accepting said free trials of a telecommunications service, or, so that cancel that subscription.

La Profeco reminds you that you should review your bill to detect undue charges during the period in which the services were designated as free.

If your service provider gave you free trial promotions, consider keeping them after their expiration date, since from that moment they generate a cost. If you do not wish to continue with these services, you can request their cancellation”, says Profeco.

Important information about the cancellation of a telecommunications service

According to the Profecothe cancellation can be requested through any of the service channels that your provider has. The cancellation will be reflected within a maximum period of five calendar days from your request for cancellation.

Cancellation or non-payment of this additional service does not result in cancellation or suspension of your main telecommunications services. In the event that your telecommunications service provider does not respect the terms and conditions of the services it offers you, you can file your complaint with Profeco.

The place to file your complaint is:

https://concilianet.profeco.gob.mx/Concilianet/ and is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can also go to the Consumer Defense offices (ODECO) and you can locate the one closest to your home at: http://telefonodelconsumidor.gob.mx/