The volume of precipitation that fell per day in Vladivostok amounted to 110 mm. This was announced on Friday, June 9, by the head of Primhydromet Boris Kubay.

“During the day, 110 mm fell in Vladivostok, which is slightly more than the monthly norm <...> In the first ten days of June, the largest amount of precipitation (70.8 mm) fell on June 8, 1992,” he said.

Kubay added that the absolute record in June for the daily amount of precipitation was recorded in the city on June 12, 1931. Then 137.5 mm of precipitation fell. The excess of the monthly norm was noted for the second time on June 26, 2020, when 116.5 mm of precipitation fell in Vladivostok.

A storm warning is in effect in Primorsky Krai due to heavy rains. Downpour covered Vladivostok on Thursday evening. The streets of the city were flooded. A state of high alert was introduced. Downpours damaged roads, retaining walls and sidewalks. In addition, the soil came down from the slopes. At a number of facilities, asphalt and paving stones were washed away by strong streams of water.

Earlier, on June 8, Izvestia correspondent Yevgeny Podtergera showed footage of the consequences of flooding in several districts of Vladivostok due to abnormally heavy rains.

The day before, a storm warning was announced in Primorsky Krai. Unfavorable weather events in the form of showers, hail and strong winds are forecast on June 9 and 10.