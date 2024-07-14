It’s not today In any Copa America final, a legend of Argentine and international football, Angel Di Maria, ‘el Fideo’, says goodbye. will put an end to a 16-year cycle.

The 36-year-old player, He completed his last training session with his teammates in Miami before the match at the Hard Rock Stadium against the Colombian team.

The last Dance

Share Angel Di Maria. Photo:@angeldimariajm

From Maria, shared some significant images after the practice led by Lionel Scaloni where the last details were adjusted prior to the grand final that will be at 7 pm (Colombian time).

On their social networks, He uploaded a photo of the training accompanied by the phrase ‘1 day’, a heart and the Argentine flag, making a countdown of what will be his last dance with the Albiceleste shirt.

It was not the only image that the winger, who plays for SL Benfica in the Primeira Liga, uploaded, as he also dedicated a place to his friend and teammate, Lionel Messi, with whom he shared a large part of his life.I joined the national team from the youth stage.

“Life has given me more than I could ever have asked for,” Di María wrote in the photo of him alongside the captain.

Angel Di Maria and Lionel Messi. Photo:@angeldimariajm Share

Reactions on social networks

In the preview, ‘el Fideo’, taHe also posted a photo with Rodrigo De Paul in his stories in which he wrote: “This ended as it began, my friend: winning the game,” referring to the informal game they played. in training.

In the rThis video was published on the social media of the Copa America, recalling some images of Di María in this competition.