The price of housing increased 10.4% in Catalonia during the last quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the Housing Price Index (IPV) of the National Statistics Institute (INE). It’s about 3.6 more points if compared to the annual variation of the third quarter (6.8%) and involves being below the state average (11.3%).

In Catalonia, the increase was more accentuated in second -hand housing, where prices were 10.5% higher; while in new properties they increased by 10%. If prices are observed in relation to the anterior quarter, the house increased 2.8%. The new ones did 3.4% and those of second hand 2.7%.

In the State as a whole, between October and December, the annual variation of the housing price increased 3.2 points compared to the previous quarter (8.1%). The new properties increased by 12.3% and those of second hand 11.1%. As for the quarterly variation, it was 1.8%.

Compared to the previous year, Prices increased in all autonomous communitiesheaded by Andalusia (13.4%), Aragon (13.3%) and Navarra (12.9%). At the opposite end were the Balearic Islands (+8.6%), Castilla-La Mancha (+8.7%) and Extremadura (+9.1%).