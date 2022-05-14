The complex start to the season of Sebastian Vettel behind the wheel of the Aston Martin has sparked rumors about the future of the German, both as regards the regular continuation of his career in the Circus and, above all, elsewhere. Although there have been no confirmations of the four-time world champion on a series of intentions to retire, during the Miami Grand Prix a new and concrete path may have opened up towards another category of single-seater, and more precisely in IndyCar.

Specifically, the former Ferrari driver received an offer from Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team driver, who was struck by the words spoken by the number 5 in the US race weekend. Speaking with the media, Vettel in fact underlined that he wanted to race on circuits more suitable for American competitions than on ‘ex novo’ tracks such as Miami: “For the money that was spent to build it, go to Road America he could easily have raised the safety standard to adequate levels in great places like this – he has declared – and it would have been more exciting also from the point of view of the guide. For these reasons I would therefore like to go to more suitable tracks ”.

Statements that have impressed Graham Rahal, to such an extent that the latter has invited him to play a test drive in IndyCar in a tweet, also tagging the official account of his team: “I say it and double up – he wrote – if Seb ever wanted to try an IndyCar at Road America, we will make it happen. It would be an honour having you in our car “.

Graham’s father, Bobby – owner of the team along with former presenter David Letterman and businessman Mike Lanigan, and winner of the 1986 Indianapolis 500 – then replied to the same tweet with another message: “It’s a bargain if you want”. However, at least for the moment, Vettel has not yet responded to the offer.