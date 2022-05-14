The battle for place fifteen between Hertha BSC and VfB Stuttgart has been decided in spectacular fashion in favor of the latter team. That means that Hertha must secure Bundesliga football for next season through the play-offs.

Hertha seemed to have a point left over from the visit to Borussia Dortmund, but five minutes before the end, Youssoufa Moukoko, who had just come in, signed for the home club 2-1. Stuttgart also seemed to draw 1-1 at home against 1. FC Köln. Deep in stoppage time, however, it was Wataru Endo who made it 2-1. As a result, Stuttgart jumps over Hertha to the safe 15th place.

Bayern Munich

Just before the meeting with Wolfsburg it became clear that Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich. That did not stop the Polish striker from finding the net in his possibly last game for the record champion. With his 35th goal of this Bundesliga season, he signed for the 0-2. Josip Stanisic had opened the scoring. Just before half time, Jonas Wind signed for the 1-2 on behalf of the home team. Max Kruse equalized in the second half with an assist from Micky van de Ven. Bayern has been certain of the title for weeks and has been doing very little since then.

Thanks to a 1-1 draw at Arminia Bielefeld, RB Leipzig is sure of fourth place and therefore Champions League football. SC Freiburg, with goalkeeper Mark Fleks, lost 2-1 at Bayer Leverkusen and finishes sixth.

The results of the last round

Arminia Bielefeld – RB Leipzig 1-1

FC Augsburg – Greuther Furth 2-1

Bayer Leverkusen – SC Freiburg 2-1

Borussia Monchengladbach – Hoffenheim 5-1

Borussia Dortmund – Hertha Berlin 2-1

FSV Mainz 05 – Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2

Union Berlin – VfL Bochum 3-2

VfB Stuttgart – FC Cologne 2-1

VfL Wolfsburg – Bayern Munich 2-2

