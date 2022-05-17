Everything is about to explode in the next chapter of “Better call Saul”. The sixth episode of the final season, “Ax and grind”, sets us up for an exciting mid-season finale. In this new chapter we see a ruthless Lalo Salamanca getting closer to Gustavo, as well as Saul and Kim in trouble because of his plan against Howard.

What will happen to Kim Wexler and Lalo Salamanca and why do we never see them in “Breaking bad”?

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel series is canceled after a single season: what was the reason for such a decision?

The vacuum cleaner guy

How did Saul Goodman get all his important contacts on “Breaking Bad”? This episode seems to answer that question.

When Kim and Saul go to the vet Mike knows, Mike explains that he is retiring from his double life as a doctor for criminals and shows them an important black notebook where all his contacts are.

The card of the vacuum cleaners with the number of the “Extractor”. Photo: Netflix capture

There, the couple of lawyers can see a card that says “Vacuum cleaner repair”, which is precisely the number of the “Extractor”.

YOU CAN SEE: “Prey”, the prequel to “Predator”: what is it about and what to expect from the film?

This is the guy who is in charge of disappearing criminals and giving them a new identity, just as he did with Walter White in the episode “Ozymandias”, Jesse Pinkman in the movie “El Camino” and Saul Goodman himself in “Breaking bad” .

Lalo’s hunt

Lalo’s trip to Germany continues with his unexpected visit to one of the workers of the late Werner Ziegler. After a confrontation between the two, Eduardo breaks a rib, but manages to defeat his opponent by cutting off her leg with an axe.

Lalo Salamanca wants to find out what Gustavo Fring is building to use against him. Photo: Netflix capture

“You and I are going to talk,” the drug trafficker Salamanca tells him before giving him a leash so he can tie his leg so he doesn’t bleed to death.

YOU CAN SEE: Amber Heard Confirms She Will Appear In “Aquaman 2″ But With Huge Scene Cuts

Lalo is about to find out about Gustavo’s lab, but since we never see him in “Breaking Bad,” this only casts doubt on whether he’ll make it back to New Mexico or somehow die in Germany.

Kim, a key piece for Saul Goodman

Kim and Saul’s plan continues in this episode, but we also learn about Wexler’s childhood and find out that his scam started with his mother.

The substance the vet puts on Saul’s body causes one of his pupils to enlarge. Photo: Netflix capture

Now, with the offer to work at the Jackson Mercer Foundation, Kim needs to go to a meeting that falls on “D-Day”, the date on which they will make the final play against Howard.

About the plan, though, the writers don’t tell us much, except that it will involve an impromptu actor posing as someone else and a substance Saul has ingested.

YOU CAN SEE: “And where are the blondes?”: sequel would not be possible due to opposition from one of the protagonists

The day arrives, but an unexpected detail makes Goodman want to postpone the plan. Wexler isn’t about to back down, so he calls off his meeting with the foundation and goes looking for Jimmy.

Kim Wexler decides not to go to the important meeting and goes with Jimmy to make the plan against Howard work. Photo: Netflix capture

What will happen to Kim? Most likely, the next episode will give a stronger hint of the lawyer and her future in “Breaking bad.”

Interesting moments and facts of “Better Call Saul 6×06″

This episode was directed by Giancarlo Esposito, an actor who plays Gustavo Fring. The previous episode was also directed by Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim in the series.

Saul continues to forcibly corrupt Francesca and gives insight as to why his future assistant in “Breaking Bad” always has a grumpy face.

Thanks to the investigator spying on Saul, Howard now knows that Saul has a large and suspicious amount of money, something that jeopardizes the plan.

YOU CAN SEE: Amanda Seyfried was sexually harassed for a scene in the movie “Mean Girls”

The vintage sapphire that Jimmy is going to buy could be an indication that the plan with Kim went well and that the cap of the bottle of said liquor that appears in the first episode of the sixth season is a memory of that event.

Aged Sapphire bottle. Photo: Netflix capture

It’s heartbreaking to see Mike worried about his daughter-in-law and granddaughter, as we know that he will later die at the hands of Heisenberg.

In the episode’s intro we see that Howard’s marriage is not going very well, a fact that could be key to understanding his actions against Kim and Jimmy later on.

YOU CAN SEE: “The head of the spider”: Netflix presents trailer for the new film by Chris Hemsworth