The 16 teams classified for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey are now known. This Wednesday the name of the team that Betis will face in said tie will be known. Starting at 1:00 p.m., the draw for the round of 16 will be held at the RFEF Football City, a match that will also be played in a single match between January 14, 15, and 16. The novelty in this tie is that there will be VAR.

The Second Division, First RFEF and Second RFEF teams that are still in the tournament will play in their respective stadiums against First Division teams. And in matches between First Division teams, the first to extract the balls will be the one with home status. The teams classified for the round of 16 tie are: First division: Betis, Barcelona, ​​Atlético, Athletic, Rayo, Getafe, Osasuna, Leganés, Real Sociedad, Celta, Valencia and Real Madrid.





Second division: Elche and Almeria. First RFEF: Ourense. Second RFEF: Pontevedra.

