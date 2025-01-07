Magnesiumas we well know, is the fourth mineral most abundant in the human body. In fact, it is essential when it comes to maintaining muscle and nervous activity, heart rate, blood pressure, glucose levels and the active immune system.

Like calcium, sodium and potassiumit is a determining mineral for the development of the metabolic activity of our body. The reason? It is clear: facilitates nerve conduction and promotes muscle activity, playing an important role in the production of energy by the body.

In depth

In general, most of the magnesium is located in the bonesexercising a structural function. Now every time More functions are being discovered, now rising to more than 550 reactions in which magnesium intervenes. It is said soon.

Apparently, humans need about 3.6 mg of magnesium per kg of weight daily. And, of course, a high percentage We obtain it from the diet, which usually provides us between 300 and 350 milligramsof which our body absorbs a third, eliminating the rest with feces.

More details

Fundamentally, HE consume magnesium when green vegetables, legume nuts, legumes are ingested fresh and almost all seeds. Magnesium appears in smaller quantities in foods of animal origin, such as fish (hake, sea bream, bream and mullet) and shellfish (lobster, lobster, crayfish, prawns and prawns).

Given this panorama, it must be taken into account that No All magnesium supplements are the same, but there are different types, depending on the organic or inorganic molecule that accompany magnesium in its elemental form. In particular, organic forms are those that are best absorbed and those that are best tolerated (they reduce the abdomen, help lose weight…).

Inorganic forms of magnesium, such as chloride, oxide or carbonateare generally less recommended. Although it may seem that their amount of elemental magnesium is greater, they are absorbed less well and cause more irritation of the digestive tract.

To take into account

It should be noted that magnesium deficiency causes numerous neurological discomforts that usually occur at the muscular level (muscle weakness, spasms, cramps). Now, It also produces more general symptoms such as anorexia, nausea or depression..