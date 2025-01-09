01/09/2025



Updated at 5:47 p.m.





He Betis and Sporting de Portugal have moved forward with firmness and agility in the last few hours in the negotiations for the transfer of goalkeeper Rui Silva, who is very close to being signed up by the Portuguese team in the current winter market for the remainder of the 2024 season -25 plus the next two campaigns, as long as everything is definitively sealed, something that is expected to occur given the optimism that reigns among all parties for what would be the second operation in terms of exit after the departure of Assane to Como for 11.5 million euros in exchange for 80 percent of the rights to the Spanish-Senegalese winger.

In this way, the formula that Betis and Sporting negotiate in this final stretch of the negotiations is either a direct sale, or failing that, a mandatory purchase transfer, so either now in the current transfer window or in the future will enter more than four million euroswhich has been the amount agreed upon by the two clubs to close an agreement pending being completely sealed, so in the event that it is auctioned, the green and white club would obtain a high amount for the 30-year-old goalkeeper taking into account that he arrived in Heliópolis at zero cost, and that Betis has an agreement for the signing of Álvaro Valles in the summer, in addition to having both Fran Vieites and the subsidiary’s goalkeeper, also of Portuguese origin, Guilherme Fernandes.

This same Thursday, all the movements are accelerating for Rui Silva to leave Heliópolis, always generating income with Betis, with whom he has a contract until June 2026, and it has been Sporting that has wanted to get this agreement on track that will allow them to add to the Betic team another four million euros for the Portuguese goalkeeper, who aimed to return against Valladolid in this Saturday’s match in Pucela, and now his participation is in doubt taking into account what advanced in the negotiation, to the point that he might not travel to Valladolid lands as soon as everything is closed.