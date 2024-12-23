“Bethlehem is part of Palestine and we cannot celebrate Christmas with joy while our people suffer murders”

In the city where message of peace and love began with the birth of Jesus Christ, the panorama this year is different. The markets are empty, the shops are closed and the joy that once filled the streets of Bethlehem during the Christmas season has disappeared. The city ​​is dark by the siege of Israeli military checkpoints and the economic stagnation caused by the ongoing offensive in Gaza and violence in the West Bank.

The Palestinian city of Bethlehem is surrounded by 43 Israeli checkpointswhich also makes the movement of goods, citizens and tourists difficult.

Nadim Suboh, a Bethlehem resident and owner of a tourist shop in the city, explains sadly: “The situation is very bad, extremely bad. Two years ago, the city streets were packed with tourists and visitors, and you could barely walk through the crowds. Today, as you can see, the markets are empty and the shops closed. I had to close one of my stores due to the lack of clients, and I am not the only one.”

In Bethlehem there is no Christmas joy: “The Christmas tree is missing, there are no tourists and even the Basilica of the Nativity is empty of pilgrims. “Everything is closed and the city seems to be in stagnation.”

For his part, Khalil Suboh, owner of another store, describes the psychological state of the city’s inhabitants as extremely desolate. “People are deeply saddened by what is happening in Gaza and the West Bank. The economic situation is deteriorating and there are no preparations for Christmas as before. Bethlehem depends on tourism and, without tourists, there is no work. We come to our stores just to talk; “Work is practically paralyzed.”

On the side of the road, Sami Khmeis, a well-known coffee and tea seller, tries to smile and hum some songs while making coffee: “The situation is very difficult.Bethlehem is sad, the people are sad and the streets are empty of movement. But I tell the world: Come to Bethlehem, the city is beautiful despite everything that happens here, drink tea and coffee and you will find warmth despite the siege.”

At the Church of the Nativity, Father Issa Thaljieh, pastor of the Greek Orthodox parish, adds that, despite all the circumstances, his message is one of hope and resilience. “We live in the hope that the coming days will be better, because God is present to give us the light.”

The economy: an unprecedented collapse

Dr. Samir Hazboun, director of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce and Industry, describes the city’s economic situation as desperate. “Bethlehem used to receive around 350,000 tourists during the holiday season, and the tourism sector used to generate daily income of up to $600,000 from the hotels alone. Today, the hotels are empty and the stores are not selling.”

“The losses are not only material, but also moral and psychological. People have lost their joy. The current situation is worse than the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and we believe it will take years to recover,” says Samir.

In addition, the city’s mayor’s office has decided to cancel public Christmas celebrations. “Bethlehem is part of Palestine, and what our people are suffering in Gaza and the West Bank is reflected in Bethlehem. We cannot celebrate Christmas with joy while our people suffer murders,” says Mayor Anton Salman. “We want to convey to the world the painful reality of Palestine, and we call on everyone to take responsibility for their humanitarian and religious duties and work for a just peace.”

Despite all the challenges, hope remains in the hearts of the city’s residents. They live in the hope that the offensive will end, the economic situation will improve and tourism will return to the city. “The pain won’t last forever. The city is beautiful despite everything and will remain resilient no matter the circumstances,” concludes Khalil Subh.

Bethlehem, the city from which the message of peace was spread to the world, lives today under pain and siege. However, he remains firm in faith and resilience, with the hope that life will return to normal and the light will shine again from the cave of the Nativity, bringing joy and peace to all the people of Palestine.