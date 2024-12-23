Monday, December 23, 2024, the Saint of Saint Anthony of Santa Amna Galvao among other names that are celebrated today according to the Christian Saints.

Saint Anthony of Santa Ana Galvão showed his religious vocation from a young age and joined the Franciscan Order. In 1760, he entered the convent of Macacu, where the following year he was ordained a priest. He then continued his work in the São Paulo convent from 1768, playing roles as preacher, confessor and doorkeeper. Together with Sister Elena María del Espíritu Santo, she founded the community of Recollection, following Franciscan principles. He was exiled for defending a soldier, but popular pressure obtained his pardon. Finally, he died in 1822.

On this Monday, December 23, 2024, the Catholic Church celebrates the saint of Juan de Kety, Ivón, Juan Stone, Sérvulo, Thorlaco, María Margarita de Youville. Although today it is known for Saint Anthony of Santa Amna Galvao and with which the Christian religion pays tribute to people in Spain.

Below you will find a list of the saints or saints that correspond to today, Monday, December 23, 2024, according to our Hispanic tradition and the commemoration dates of Catholic festivities, all of them related to events in the life of Jesus and the history of the church.









This festival has meant that, at least once a year, Christians can commemorate the day on which the saint who bears their name was canonized. But what does this mean? celebrate the saint It is to celebrate the exemplary lives of those Christians who preceded us and who bear our name. And, although it has less and less impact on society compared to previous times, there are many who still actively celebrate this day.

He Roman Martyrology collects the names of the saints as we know them. This name refers to a type of catalog that the Vatican updates by replacing new saints after canonization.

