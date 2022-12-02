The hybrid cars are currently the most popular in Italy. In 2022, in the period from January to November, a total of them were sold in our country 417,932 hybrid cars, mild MHEV And full HEV.The more detached the hybrid PHEV plug-ins at share 62,470 units registered. In the sales ranking, Italian brands dominate with the Fiat Panda which leads the ranking of hybrids and the Jeep Renegade those of plug-ins.

Best-selling HYBRID CARS 2022 ranking

There Fiat Panda dominates the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in 2022, ahead of Launch Ypsilon And Ford Puma.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Fiat Panda 83,999 2 Throw Ypsilon 33,351 3 Ford Puma 25,363 4 Fiat 500 25,353 5 Toyota Yaris Cross 23,892 6 Toyota Yaris 19,622 7 nissan Qashqai 11,541 8 Kia Sports 11,289 9 Hyundai Tucson 9,458 10 Renault Captur 8,618 Best-selling hybrid cars January-November 2022

Fiat 500 and Panda Hybrid, among the best-selling hybrid cars in 2022

Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2022 ranking

In the period from January to November 2022 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybrids plus, in the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Jeep Compass And Renegade And Lynk&Co 01.

POS. BRAND TEMPLATE REGISTRATION 1 Jeeps Compass 10.022 2 Jeeps Renegade 7,130 3 Lynk&Co 01 3,995 4 Volvo XC40 3,222 5 BMW x1 2,412 6 Peugeot 3008 1,699 7 Audi Q3 1,682 8 Renault Captur 1,622 9 Cupra Formentor 1,564 10 Mercedes-Benz GL extension 1,495 Best-selling plug-in hybrid cars January-November 2022

The Jeep 4xe engine dominates the ranking of the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars in Italy

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

