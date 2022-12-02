The hybrid cars are currently the most popular in Italy. In 2022, in the period from January to November, a total of them were sold in our country 417,932 hybrid cars, mild MHEV And full HEV.The more detached the hybrid PHEV plug-ins at share 62,470 units registered. In the sales ranking, Italian brands dominate with the Fiat Panda which leads the ranking of hybrids and the Jeep Renegade those of plug-ins.
Best-selling HYBRID CARS 2022 ranking
There Fiat Panda dominates the rankings hybrid cars best-selling in 2022, ahead of Launch Ypsilon And Ford Puma.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Fiat
|Panda
|83,999
|2
|Throw
|Ypsilon
|33,351
|3
|Ford
|Puma
|25,363
|4
|Fiat
|500
|25,353
|5
|Toyota
|Yaris Cross
|23,892
|6
|Toyota
|Yaris
|19,622
|7
|nissan
|Qashqai
|11,541
|8
|Kia
|Sports
|11,289
|9
|Hyundai
|Tucson
|9,458
|10
|Renault
|Captur
|8,618
Best-selling PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2022 ranking
In the period from January to November 2022 among the best-selling cars plug-in hybrids plus, in the first three places on the podium there are SUVs Jeep Compass And Renegade And Lynk&Co 01.
|POS.
|BRAND
|TEMPLATE
|REGISTRATION
|1
|Jeeps
|Compass
|10.022
|2
|Jeeps
|Renegade
|7,130
|3
|Lynk&Co
|01
|3,995
|4
|Volvo
|XC40
|3,222
|5
|BMW
|x1
|2,412
|6
|Peugeot
|3008
|1,699
|7
|Audi
|Q3
|1,682
|8
|Renault
|Captur
|1,622
|9
|Cupra
|Formentor
|1,564
|10
|Mercedes-Benz
|GL extension
|1,495
