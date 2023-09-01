In the 2023 in Italy, in the January-August period, they were sold/registered 41,069 electric cars which represent almost the 3.9% of the total. In 2022, in the same January-August period, they had been sold 31,018 electric cars. EV draft vehicles are growing again in our country and there energy crisis in recent months it has certainly slowed down its growth which seemed to be proceeding at full speed especially before Covid. As for the best-selling models, the Tesla Model Y SUV takes first place.

Best-selling electric cars by 2023

The best-selling car in Italy in 2023in the ranking updated in August, is the Tesla Model Y with 6,163 registered unitsin front of Tesla Model 3 and to Fiat 500e.

POS. BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Tesla Model Y 6.163 2 Tesla Model 3 4,500 3 Fiat 500e electric 3,337 4 Smart ForTwo EQ 2,883 5 mg MG4 1,515 6 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric 1,479 7 Peugeot e-208 1,327 8 Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric 1,277 9 Dacha Spring 1,251 10 Audi Q4 e-tron 1.167 other 16,170 TOT January/August 2023 41.069 Best-selling electric cars January-February 2023

Video, how the electric Fiat 500e is doing, one of the best-selling EV cars in Italy

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

