A Chinese drone is presented during a military parade (archive image). © Zoya Rusinova/Imago

East China Sea incident: Japan has blown up fighter jets in response to Chinese drones and bombers.

Japan launched a fighter jet to monitor a Chinese military drone on Monday (August 28), the Defense Ministry said in Tokyo. Earlier, a Chinese BZK-005 military drone was seen flying between the Japanese island of Yonaguni and Taiwan. The spy drone came from the East China Sea north of Taiwan and continued to fly to the Bashi Channel between the southern coast of Taiwan and the Philippines.

An incident had already occurred on Friday (August 25) when Japan launched some Air Self-Defense Force fighter planes. This was due to Chinese bombers and drones. The two Chinese H-6 bombers were flying near the Japanese island of Okinawa, while the drones were spotted near Taiwan. The incident is made even more explosive by the fact that Okinawa is home to one of the largest US military bases in the region.

And relaxation is not in sight. China announced on Monday that it would hold joint military maneuvers with Singapore from late August to mid-September. Meanwhile, the United States, South Korea and Japan are expanding their military cooperation. wheel