In the 2023 in Italy, in the period January-September, they were sold/registered 46,063 electric cars which represent almost the 3.9% of the total. In 2022, in the same January-September period, they had been sold 36,109 electric cars. EV plug-in vehicles are growing again in our country and the energy crisis of recent months has certainly slowed down the growth which seemed to be proceeding at full speed especially before Covid. As for the best-selling models, the Tesla Model Y SUV occupies first place.

Best-selling electric cars of 2023

The best-selling car in Italy in 2023in the ranking updated in September, is the Tesla Model Y with 6,966 registered unitsin front of Tesla Model 3 and to Fiat 500e.

POS BRAND MODEL IMM. 1 Tesla Model Y 6,966 2 Tesla Model 3 4,533 3 Fiat 500e 3,618 4 Smart Fortwo 3,295 5 Renault Megane 1,610 6 MG MG4 1,600 7 Peugeot 208 1,434 8 Dacia Spring 1,360 9 Renault Twingo 1,358 10 Audi Q4 e-tron 1,332 11 Opel Race 1,261 12 Volkswagen ID.3 1,150 13 Mini Mini 837 14 BMW iX1 790 15 Cupra Born 780 16 Polestar Polestar 2 767 17 Jeeps Avenger 760 18 Peugeot 2008 742 19 Volkswagen ID.4 710 20 Mercedes EQA 690 21 Ford Mustang Mach-E 689 22 Hyundai Kona 647 23 Volvo XC40 512 24 BMW i4 476 25 Opel Mokka 453 26 Volkswagen Id.5 446 27 Mercedes Eqb 359 28 Citroën C4 351 29 MG Marvel R 334 30 Tesla Model S 322 31 Skoda Enyaq 313 32 Renault Zoe 309 33 Porsche Taycan 305 34 BMW iX 302 35 Nissan Leaf 286 36 DR EQ1 250 37 BMW iX3 242 38 Audi Q8 e-tron 237 39 Tesla Model 211 40 Volkswagen ID Buzz 205 41 Volvo C40 205 42 MG ZS 187 43 Kia EV6 177 44 Smart #1 173 45 Citroën C4 170 46 Kia Niro 164 47 Mercedes EQE 160 48 Fiat Doblo 158 49 Toyota Proace City 155 50 Hyundai Ioniq 5 133 51 Nissan Ariya 97 52 DS DS 3 E-Tense 88 53 Mazda MX-30 87 54 MG MG5 82 55 Audi e-tron GT 77 56 Citroën Berlingo 72 57 Mercedes EQE Suv 68 58 Mercedes EQS SUV 62 59 Byd Act 3 57 60 Citroën Spacetourer 56 61 Hyundai Ioniq 6 56 62 Mercedes Eqs 48 63 Toyota Proactive towards 48 64 Fiat Ulysses 46 65 Honda e:Ny1 44 66 Fiat 600 42 67 Jaguar I-Peace 36 68 BMW i7 33 69 Mercedes Eqc 33 70 Lexus Rz 31 71 Toyota Bz4x 31 72 Audi E-tron 30 73 Opel Combos 30 74 Melex 378 28 75 Aiways U5 23 76 Honda And 23 77 BMW I5 20 78 Mercedes Eqv 20 79 Peugeot Rifter 18 80 Subaru Solterra 18 81 Melex Car no 17 82 Byd Han 15 83 Opel Zafira life 12 84 Peugeot Traveller 12 85 Issima Lightning 11 86 Eagle bus Jet-sh6-21 10 87 Seres 3 10 Other 48 Total 46,063 Odds% 100.0 Best-selling electric cars January-September 2023

Video, how the electric Fiat 500e is doing, among the best-selling EV cars in Italy

Read also:

👉 Best-selling cars in Italy in 2023

👉 Video tests of ELECTRIC CARS

👉 CALCULATE electric car CHARGING time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge your electric car

👉 Everything about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electricity cost



👉 ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

👉 Electric car columns on the motorway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

Testing new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK