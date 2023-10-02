In the 2023 in Italy, in the period January-September, they were sold/registered 46,063 electric cars which represent almost the 3.9% of the total. In 2022, in the same January-September period, they had been sold 36,109 electric cars. EV plug-in vehicles are growing again in our country and the energy crisis of recent months has certainly slowed down the growth which seemed to be proceeding at full speed especially before Covid. As for the best-selling models, the Tesla Model Y SUV occupies first place.
Best-selling electric cars of 2023
The best-selling car in Italy in 2023in the ranking updated in September, is the Tesla Model Y with 6,966 registered unitsin front of Tesla Model 3 and to Fiat 500e.
|POS
|BRAND
|MODEL
|IMM.
|1
|Tesla
|Model Y
|6,966
|2
|Tesla
|Model 3
|4,533
|3
|Fiat
|500e
|3,618
|4
|Smart
|Fortwo
|3,295
|5
|Renault
|Megane
|1,610
|6
|MG
|MG4
|1,600
|7
|Peugeot
|208
|1,434
|8
|Dacia
|Spring
|1,360
|9
|Renault
|Twingo
|1,358
|10
|Audi
|Q4 e-tron
|1,332
|11
|Opel
|Race
|1,261
|12
|Volkswagen
|ID.3
|1,150
|13
|Mini
|Mini
|837
|14
|BMW
|iX1
|790
|15
|Cupra
|Born
|780
|16
|Polestar
|Polestar 2
|767
|17
|Jeeps
|Avenger
|760
|18
|Peugeot
|2008
|742
|19
|Volkswagen
|ID.4
|710
|20
|Mercedes
|EQA
|690
|21
|Ford
|Mustang Mach-E
|689
|22
|Hyundai
|Kona
|647
|23
|Volvo
|XC40
|512
|24
|BMW
|i4
|476
|25
|Opel
|Mokka
|453
|26
|Volkswagen
|Id.5
|446
|27
|Mercedes
|Eqb
|359
|28
|Citroën
|C4
|351
|29
|MG
|Marvel R
|334
|30
|Tesla
|Model S
|322
|31
|Skoda
|Enyaq
|313
|32
|Renault
|Zoe
|309
|33
|Porsche
|Taycan
|305
|34
|BMW
|iX
|302
|35
|Nissan
|Leaf
|286
|36
|DR
|EQ1
|250
|37
|BMW
|iX3
|242
|38
|Audi
|Q8 e-tron
|237
|39
|Tesla
|Model
|211
|40
|Volkswagen
|ID Buzz
|205
|41
|Volvo
|C40
|205
|42
|MG
|ZS
|187
|43
|Kia
|EV6
|177
|44
|Smart
|#1
|173
|45
|Citroën
|C4
|170
|46
|Kia
|Niro
|164
|47
|Mercedes
|EQE
|160
|48
|Fiat
|Doblo
|158
|49
|Toyota
|Proace City
|155
|50
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 5
|133
|51
|Nissan
|Ariya
|97
|52
|DS
|DS 3 E-Tense
|88
|53
|Mazda
|MX-30
|87
|54
|MG
|MG5
|82
|55
|Audi
|e-tron GT
|77
|56
|Citroën
|Berlingo
|72
|57
|Mercedes
|EQE Suv
|68
|58
|Mercedes
|EQS SUV
|62
|59
|Byd
|Act 3
|57
|60
|Citroën
|Spacetourer
|56
|61
|Hyundai
|Ioniq 6
|56
|62
|Mercedes
|Eqs
|48
|63
|Toyota
|Proactive towards
|48
|64
|Fiat
|Ulysses
|46
|65
|Honda
|e:Ny1
|44
|66
|Fiat
|600
|42
|67
|Jaguar
|I-Peace
|36
|68
|BMW
|i7
|33
|69
|Mercedes
|Eqc
|33
|70
|Lexus
|Rz
|31
|71
|Toyota
|Bz4x
|31
|72
|Audi
|E-tron
|30
|73
|Opel
|Combos
|30
|74
|Melex
|378
|28
|75
|Aiways
|U5
|23
|76
|Honda
|And
|23
|77
|BMW
|I5
|20
|78
|Mercedes
|Eqv
|20
|79
|Peugeot
|Rifter
|18
|80
|Subaru
|Solterra
|18
|81
|Melex
|Car no
|17
|82
|Byd
|Han
|15
|83
|Opel
|Zafira life
|12
|84
|Peugeot
|Traveller
|12
|85
|Issima
|Lightning
|11
|86
|Eagle bus
|Jet-sh6-21
|10
|87
|Seres
|3
|10
|Other
|48
|Total
|46,063
|Odds%
|100.0
