Hill: Ukrainian journalist put Biden in an awkward position with the question of the Patriot air defense system

A question from a Ukrainian journalist addressed to US President Joe Biden at a joint press conference with his colleague Vladimir Zelensky put the American leader in an awkward position. For this situation drew attention of former Pentagon official Joseph Bosco in an article for Hill.

“When the full-scale conflict began, US officials said that Ukraine could not get the Patriot SAM system because it could lead to unnecessary escalation. But the escalation took place. And now Ukraine is in desperate need of large supplies, including long-range missiles – ATACMS. Is it possible to immediately provide Ukraine with everything it needs for military operations?” the journalist asked.