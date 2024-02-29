Major League Soccer is allowed to have a maximum of three franchise players (or more if a club sells one to another club) per season. This regulation allows each franchise in the North American championship to sign players who are excluded from the team's salary cap. thus making it easier for clubs to incorporate star players from the international market.
In this way, of the 29 franchises that exist for the 2024 season, in the following list we name the best franchise footballers in the history of the MLS.
The continuity of Carlos candle with LAFC for the 2024 season, but, ultimately, the Mexican scorer is historic in the United States.
He was MLS MVP and top scorer in the 2019 season, and he also won the Supporters' Shield and the 2022 MLS Cup twice.
In six seasons with the Los Angeles team he has played 188 games, scored 93 goals and provided 54 assists.
The historic Italian defensive midfielder, world champion in Germany 2006, had a spell in the New York City FCThere he played 62 games, scored a goal and gave 9 assists.
The Italian footballer played four seasons with Toronto F.C. where he played 142 games, 83 goals and gave 51 assists. He was MVP and top scorer in the 2015 season. He won the Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup in 2017, as well as three Canadian Cups.
He 'Guaje'had a step through New York City FC where he played 126 games, scored 80 holes and gave 21 assists. The world champion with Spain in South Africa 2010 is one of the best strikers to have played in North American soccer.
The historic defensive midfielder is one of the franchise players of the Inter Miamiworld champion with Spain in 2010 and multiple champion with FC Barcelona, is perhaps the best pivot of all time and in the United States he will surely close his extraordinary career.
The historic Brazilian attacking midfielder, who was world champion in 2002 and won the 2007 Ballon d'Or, arrived in the United States to wear the colors of the Orlando CityThere he played 78 games, scored 25 goals and gave 19 assists.
'The gunman' He is one of the best center forwards of recent times, at 37 years old he will finish his career in the United States and will surely do so with several goals in his account with Inter Miami.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had an outstanding performance during his time in the United States with LA Galaxythe Swedish forward played 58 games, where he scored 53 goals and gave 15 assists.
David Beckham He was the first footballer to be signed under these regulations, signing a lucrative contract with Los Angeles Galaxy which pays the player 6.5 million dollars annually in direct salary. The rest of the profits from Beckham They come from his image rights, of which the player recovers 100% given that Real Madrid previously owned 50%.
Obviously, the best soccer player in the world and world champion with the Argentine team is the highest representative of the MLS franchise players, the arrival of the Argentine star to the United States will be a before and after.
The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner achieved the feat of conquering the Leagues Cup 2023 with Inter Miamia team that was one of the worst in the 2023 season, so, in its first season in North America since the beginning, it has the task of taking the team to the next level and competing for the MLS Cup.
