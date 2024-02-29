United States | The US is avoiding the administration shutdown again, at least for a week

The House of Representatives already approved the temporary procedure, the Senate's approval is awaited.

United States narrowly avoided a government shutdown again on Thursday when the Republican-dominated House of Representatives approved a temporary measure that will keep the administration operating for at least another week.

The Democratic-led Senate will approve that procedure as early as Thursday local time.

Congress has still not been able to pass the total of 12 bills that make up the federal budget. With the solution now on the table, the deadline for six bills will be extended until March 8 and for the other six until March 22.

Provided the shutdown would take place, the first would be the end of federal funding for agriculture and transportation, among other things. A full shutdown would be on March 7, the day after the president Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver his state of the nation speech.

Biden invited congressional leaders to a rare joint meeting at the White House on Tuesday to press them to do everything in their power to pass the budget and aid package for Ukraine.