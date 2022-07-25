Ryan Gosling it could actually become the Ghost Rider of the Marvel Cinematic Universewith Kevin Feige who in fact did not deny everything when the question was asked, explaining instead that the actor in question has a lot of media relevance and with simple photos manages to attract the press and the public almost as much as a film.

Although the Kevin Feige’s response regarding Ryan Gosling’s arrival in the MCU has not been clear, it must be said that the actual manager of the Marvel cinematic world has talked about how he would like to find him a place, and consequently, even if we do not know under what guise, it is possible that we will really see Gosling arrive.

All that remains is to obviously wait for news in this sense, although it must be said that at the moment one of the most quoted hypotheses remains that of Norman Reedusthat between his relationship with motorcycles and his acting performances, as rumored for some time, would certainly be a perfect Ghost Rider for the Marvel universe.

At this point all that remains is to find out how the situation will evolve, with Keanu Reeves also remaining an excellent option for this task, even if there are currently no clear and official answers for the character.