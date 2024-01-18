La 2 is renewing its grill with formats and faces known to the public. To the successful premiere this week of Ciphers and letters will be added electric sheepa format that combines humor, literature and popular culture presented by Berto Romero, is presented to this newspaper by Laura Folguera, new director of RTVE's second channel.

“It is a different literature program, designed for the prime time. We will talk about books, film scripts, songs… aspects of literature from different points of view. It will do so with one-hour monographic programs, which will analyze how a specific topic has been treated in culture over time,” Folguera explains from his office in Prado del Rey.

Romero, creator of the series The other side and look what you have done (both from Movistar+), becomes the face of La 2, analyzing literature also in comics, television series and even popular myths and legends. The name of the program, a reference to the Philip K. Dick novel ¿Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?which became the cult film blade runnergives a good account of the proposal for the space, which is currently in the pre-production phase.

“There will be collaborators and a fixed section in which well-known people show their personal library or film archive. The idea is that it has a relaxed tone, without heaviness. To make dissemination that is entertaining,” says the director of the chain. It produces RTVE with K2000, the same one that is in charge of other of its star programs: Laika orbit.

Folguera came to the management of La 2 in December, replacing Samuel Martín Mateo, who retired at the end of 2023. Among the novelties that he seeks to apply to the programming of La 2, which has slowed down its rise in audiences in recent years in 2023 years, is to create a consumption habit in the viewer and make them scroll through their screen more often.

Last Monday night he premiered Ciphers and letters, a contest that returns to the 28 network after stopping broadcasting and that returns adapted to 2024, thinking about the interaction that new technologies and even artificial intelligence allow. Its first three broadcasts have exceeded the network's average screen share. And they have not stopped rising, from 3% of their debut on Monday to 3.4 this Wednesday.

