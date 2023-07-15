“Never in my entire career have I suffered harassment as brutal as the one I am suffering these days.” This is how Bertín Osborne denounced in a video posted this Saturday on his Instagram, a social network in which he has more than 480,000 followers. that they are being persecuted, both he and Gabriela Guillén, since the news broke through the exclusive of a magazine last Wednesday that he was going to be a father at 68 (he will be 69 when the baby is born) together with the model and 36-year-old businesswoman. “And both Gabriela and I are suffering from it,” continues the presenter of my house is yours, “but also my family; yours, but what is happening to you?

The singer regrets that despite having recounted everything that has happened, that the child that Guillén is expecting was not wanted or wanted —as Osborne recounted on the same Wednesday—, he has several paparazzi cars at the door of his house: “Let them they cross on a secondary and narrow road, with the danger it causes for the people who come”. In addition, he points out that they in turn come across those who leave his house and that they have to get around them to avoid colliding: “I mean, but what happens? But really, do we have to continue like this?

For Osborne, this will be his sixth child. The singer had three daughters, Alejandra (45 years old), Eugenia (37 years old) and Claudia (34 years old), and a son, Cristian, who died shortly after birth due to a malformation, with Sandra Domecq, with whom he was married from 1977 and 1999. Two more children were born from his second marriage to Fabiola Martínez (50 years old), Kike (16 years old) and Carlos (15 years old).

In addition, in her video Osborne recounts that when the future mother of her son leaves her own house, she has eight journalists at the door with microphones and cameras that assault her: “She is ashamed to go out, she doesn’t even go out to eat anymore. I thought that this was over ”, she continues, “I understand that you talk about it, that you comment on it, but I have read and seen unusual things ”, she assures.

The presenter denounces how Guillén has been accused of rollette: “I have had a relationship with her for many months. A great and fantastic relationship. Because she is great and fantastic. You all know the consequences. Consequences that she and I had not foreseen. Guillén, model and director of an aesthetic clinic in Madrid, and the popular presenter met during an advertising campaign for El Capote carried out in April 2022, a clothing brand of which the artist has been the image for many years. And in his video on the networks it is the first time that he has described her relationship story, because at the time he came to light he described her as a friend. “I can do whatever I want with my life and I have 50 friends. So, if each friend I have is labeled as a girlfriend, we are going to have to write an encyclopedia ”, he declared to the magazine Hello! last April.

Osborne explains that although the couple is now estranged, this cannot give the green light for “this to become constant harassment.” “Let us breathe. You can’t live like this. It will cost her a disease or something worse, ”says the singer emphatically.

“But what is happening to all of you? I know you all, I have more than 40 years of career. You all know me, all of you who do television shows, we know each other, or we have worked together or even some of you are friends of mine. I’m talking about Sandra, Sonsoles, María Patiño, Emma…”, explains Osborne. In her publication, she also refers to the viral video that Mercedes Milá published on her TikTok account about Osborne’s reaction when the news of her paternity broke. In it, the journalist criticized her macho position in the face of Guillén’s pregnancy: “This reaction to the pregnancy of the girl you were with, you are or whatever, it doesn’t matter what it is… You’ve slept with her or you’ve gotten her into hot. Your reaction is so disgusting…” As for María Patiño, the presenter has warned her that she should be careful with the false news she talks about: “Let’s not start this one more time.”

“Let’s not speculate. If I’m telling you everything, Gabriela is a great girl, we’ve had a great relationship. They say that she wanted to hunt me down and it is not true. Relationships are for two ”, Osborne explains while she assures that he is “older than a forest ”and that no one fools him or cheats on him. “I ask you to please leave my daughters, Fabiola, alone, they do not know anything about my relationship with Gabriela (…) And I have already told you about my relationship with her. All. Really, make an examination of conscience, there is no right to this. You can not live like this”.