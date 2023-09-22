













Berserk is back and reveals a new arc









Beserk, the dark fantasy manga work is back with a new arc that seems to get more and more complicated. The outlook prior to this was extremely discouraging. Casca was kidnapped by Griffith and Guts desperately searches for her. Our protagonist sailed into the dark depths.

Now that Elfhelm is not with them, the scenario is really discouraging. Berserk introduces the arc titled “Eastern Exile” that shows us that unexpected events.

Several unknown assailants The land of Kushan invaded our warrior’s ship and captured his crew. and all the main characters in the blink of an eye. Now Berserk He is chained and frustrated.

Let us remember that these chapters are still transitional between arcs and of course between publication dynamics. The last we heard about Guts is that he went down to hell and yes “Oh! “All who enter, abandon all hope.” The protagonist is plunged into despair.

Source: Makusensha Publishing House

However, Rickert’s appearance seems to have the urgency to encourage him to live and fight in new lands, however, this has yet to be resolved.

However, it seems that fan theories about the importance of this character could be true. We are facing the rise of Berserk in the midst of darkness.

We recommend you: Berserk: Everything you need to know

Where can I watch Berserk?

Crunchyroll has the distribution license for the series. The 27 episodes of the first installment and the thirteen of the remake titled The Golden Age, They are also available on the platform.

The license of his manga edited and translated into Spanish is in charge of the Panini publishing house.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 40 times, 17 visits today)