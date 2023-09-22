1993When Peter Teggelaar (24) and Marc Gilsing (24) were stranded thirty years ago with car trouble in a remote place in the Sahara, they realized that they were going to die. In their last days, the two friends write heartbreaking farewell letters in a diary that is now public. “Our only real hell is the thought of your sorrow.”
Dennis Jansen
Latest update:
08:20
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Farewell #letters #Sahara #fatal #adventure #real #hell #thought #sadness